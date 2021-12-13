In case you spent a couple of days in an underground bunker, it was windy last weekend.
In fact, a wind gust in Clark was clocked at 118 mph, which is within the range of the winds experienced in a category 3 hurricane.
The National Weather Service in Riverton put out high wind warnings for the region at the end of last week and through the weekend, alerting drivers to the potential of vehicle blowovers.
While Clark is known for its high winds, the rest of the region wasn’t spared. At one spot in northwest Cody, winds were clocked as high as 61 mph and in Meeteetse wind gusted to 42, and a location in Wapiti saw 41. In the Sunlight Basin, the peak wind was 63.
In general, winds were highest closest to the mountains. On the West Strip, Christmas lights started to unravel around trees and bushes, and tumbleweeds whacked into cars Saturday night.
