Grizzlies in the region will stay on the endangered species list for now.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the Montana District Court’s opinion that reinstated Endangered Species Act protections for the Yellowstone region’s grizzly bear population. That keeps the species on the list, although Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and others opposed to the decision may appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The appellate judges reaffirmed the lower court’s determination the decision was not made purely on a scientific basis and did not account for other scattered populations of grizzlies in the Lower 48.
In August 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the Yellowstone-region grizzly bear population from the federal endangered and threatened species list.
“The Yellowstone grizzly bear population has rebounded from as few as 136 bears in 1975 to an estimated 700 or more today,” the agency said. “Grizzly bears have more than doubled their range since the mid-1970s and now occupy more than 22,500 square miles of the ecosystem. Stable population numbers for grizzly bears for more than a decade also indicate that the GYE is at or near its carrying capacity for the bears.”
That fall, for the first time in more than 40 years, Wyoming and Idaho announced grizzly hunts outside of Yellowstone National Park. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe and conservation groups filed a lawsuit and a district court judge in Montana ruled on behalf of the plaintiffs reinstating federal protections.
“The court is flat wrong,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). “The grizzly bear is fully recovered in Wyoming. That’s a fact. The last three presidential administrations – both Republican and Democrat – have determined the grizzly is recovered. It’s well past time for the grizzly bear in Wyoming to come off of the endangered species list. Wyoming – not an activist court – should determine how the bear is managed. The state has a strong, science-based management plan and it should be given a chance to succeed.”
Groups who had filed the lawsuit to reverse the delisting also weighed in.
“This is a tremendous victory for all who cherish Yellowstone’s grizzly bears and for those who’ve worked to ensure they’re protected under the Endangered Species Act,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Grizzlies still have a long way to go before recovery. Hunting these beautiful animals around America’s most treasured national park should never again be an option.”
