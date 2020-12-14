No one has had an easy time during the pandemic. That may be no more clearly evidenced than in the kitchens of the Cody School District. Culinary arts classes have been postponed as a remodel of a classroom in Cody High School is planned to accommodate them next year. Those students used to work in the commercial kitchen at CHS, but pandemic restrictions have forced the students out.
How meals are being served has changed, too. Where before the students would have been able to go through the lunch lines to pick and choose what they wanted to eat, now nutrition staff have to pre-plate each meal.
What’s in those meals has also been different. Locally sourced foods, once a regular offering in the meals served by the district, have been hard to get.
“In the first three quarters last year – until the March shut down – I spent just over $19,000 hyper-locally on food,” said nutrition director Gen Sheets. “We were running 100% local for ground beef and burger patties. The price on the beef went up 20% this year, and I was just not prepared for that along with all the other price jumps on various items.”
Sheets said this has been due in part to increased demand from the general public for locally sourced foods.
“With more people interested in supporting these local growers this year, it meant I had less purchasing power as I negotiate and take large volumes,” she said. “I am happy there was so much interest locally and the farmers did not have bumper crops to seek homes for. That is really good news.”
With difficulty in sourcing local products outside of apples from a Montana orchard, Sheets has had to turn to other sources to get food. Those sources have been inconsistent with the availability of their products, Sheets said, and that making menus has been “a challenge.”
The district also has a high volume of shelf-stable meals which they have been cycling into the menu to be “financially responsible,” causing some parents consternation they have been vocal about, both directly to Sheets and on social media.
“Unfortunately, social media sure gives people a platform to avoid proper communication,” Sheets said. “Because these people fail to ask, they often lack any operational or nutritional knowledge of the program.
“When they use negative and judgmental language, it can make parents feel bad about letting their children eat at school, or even worse, children who enjoy our meals push away.”
Even with some criticism lobbed the way of the program, Sheets said she is serving roughly the same amount of students as in years past, a “win” in her book.
She also announced last week that free student meals will continue through the end of the school year, thanks to the Trump administration.
“We are grateful to be able to administer this special meal program and continue to provide some relief to Cody families,” she said.
