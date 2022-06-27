image

The barricade for the Beartooth Highway has been installed. It is at the Beartooth Ski Hill parking lot, 23 miles from the US 212 and WYO 296 junction (Chief Joseph). (WYDOT photo)

Beartooth Highway is open on the Wyoming side of the mountain range, from US 212’s intersection with WYO 296, for 23 miles. There are at least six areas that were damaged during the flood on the Montana side. A contractor has been hired to clean up a slide and fix the roadway between the Montana state line and Red Lodge, Mont. There are daily closures on the Wyoming side of US 212 for construction, 7 p.m. -7 a.m. Monday-Thursday.

