Yellowstone bison are under review with the possibility of being returned to the Endangered Species Act list.
On Friday U.S. Fish and Wildlife released a statement saying that after an initial review of the population based on petitions from environmental groups, the service will conduct a status review on the herds.
This comes as the Yellowstone bison population is actually larger than any point since the park’s founding 150 years ago.
“We just eclipsed 6,000 bison in Yellowstone, which is the highest number of bison since 1872,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said recently at an event in Cody.
According to the USFW statement, the petitions present substantial, credible information indicating that a listing action may be warranted, so the service will initiate a comprehensive status review to determine if ESA protections are warranted.
The Plains bison is a subspecies of the American bison historically found from central Canada to northern Mexico, nearly from coast-to-coast. Primarily abundant on the Great Plains, this species was eliminated from many areas of the country by the early 1800s. Following conservation efforts by landowners, Tribes, state and federal agencies, and other partners, today there are more than 400,000 Plains bison.
Under the ESA, a distinct population segment is a population of a vertebrate species or subspecies. All three petitions requested that a Yellowstone bison DPS of the Plains bison be designated in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Based on the information provided by petitioners, the service found that this may be a listable entity and will further evaluate the validity of the DPS as part of the status assessment.
“The petitioners presented credible information to indicate potential threats to the DPS from reductions of its range due to loss of migration routes, lack of tolerance for bison outside Yellowstone National Park, and habitat loss,” USFW reported. “Petitioners also provided information suggesting that regulatory mechanisms (in the form of management actions intended to address disease, provided for in the Interagency Bison Management Plan), overutilization, disease and loss of genetic diversity may pose further threats. The Service will fully evaluate potential threats as part of the status assessment.”
Substantial 90-day findings require only that the petitioner provide information that the proposed action may be warranted. The next step is to conduct an in-depth status review and analysis using the best available science and information to arrive at a 12-month finding on whether listing is warranted. If listing the potential DPS is found to be warranted, the Service would then conduct a separate rulemaking process with public notice and comment.
Yellowstone area wolves are also under a similar review.
