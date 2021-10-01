The Cody Senior Center is once again closing its doors to inside dining and activities as COVID numbers have remained high through September.
As of Thursday, there were 212 active confirmed and probable cases of COVID in Park County. In Cody 11 people were hospitalized for the virus and another eight in Powell. The average person hospitalized for COVID is in their late 60s.
The senior center closed inside activities starting Thursday. The center’s hot meal program has been suspended until, tentatively, Oct. 11.
Senior Center transportation is limited to unavoidable doctor’s appointments and trips to and from employment. Call (307) 587-6221 if you have an appointment to see a doctor. Staff need 24-hour notice to schedule rides.
Rolling meals recipients will receive sporadic offering of frozen meals and groceries, which will also be available curbside for those who need food.
The Thrift Barn will remain open, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Staff ask people to wear masks when they enter, with masks available if needed.
“We ask for the community’s patience and support as we once again navigate meeting the needs of all seniors with their utmost safety in mind,” executive director Leah Renaud said.
