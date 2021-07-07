Park County recently initiated a bidding process to see if it can get a more competitive rate for the health insurance consulting it receives for its self-insured health program.
The commissioners approved putting out the services for a bid with a 3-2 vote on April 6, with commissioners Dossie Overfield and Joe Tilden opposing. On June 22, the commissioners approved the request for proposal language with a 2-1 vote, with Tilden once again opposing.
The county is requesting the chosen candidate be an expert who provides primarily employee-benefit guidance for its self-insured employee health and medical insurance plan. This consultant will also be expected to assist with the county’s flexible reimbursement plan, vision services plan, life insurance policies, long term disability, stop-loss insurance policies and any other supplemental insurance policies. The work will include strategic planning, plan design and renewal, financial analysis, administration and vendor selecting.
Current consultant USI Insurance Services offers the county a $2,500 per month or $30,000 annual flat rate that covers all claims, in contrast to some insurance companies that operate in more of a “brokerage” approach with their consulting, charging sometimes hidden, additional sliding fees based on how many claims were filed during the year.
“The amount of money that it is costing the taxpayers, it is something that we should explore from time-to-time,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said during the June 22 meeting.
USI has been working for the county since around 2011 and has not initiated any fee increases during this time.
“Then, maybe they were charging us too much to start with,” commissioner chairman Lee Livingston said. “I haven’t seen any outfit (where) their costs haven’t gone up.”
During the meeting on April 6, Park County Clerk Colleen Renner recommended against putting the consulting services out for bid.
“We have a great working relationship with USI,” she said, mentioning the county typically has about $100,000 in claims per month.
Renner said USI has “gone to bat” for the county on some large claims and has worked with it on some other financial decisions, resulting in money saved.
“To me it’s a prime example of if it ain’t broke, don’t mess with it,” Tilden said. “My fear is that if we do hire someone new, they’re going to come in and have a very steep learning curve and open up a lot of problems.”
Livingston said he makes a practice of re-bidding for his business and personal services every two to three years, “to keep them honest.”
“If they’re the best value and the best bet, then they’re going to come out with the best price,” he said.
Thiel agreed with Livingston and said the county needs to put these services out for bid as it’s a big enough expenditure to justify procurement bidding.
Tilden found fault with this argument and opposed the bidding, citing multiple examples in which the county “set a precedence” by not bidding out high-dollar services like the Park County Detention Center’s health provider and the county’s annual audit.
“It doesn’t make it right,” Thiel responded, citing the fact the county doesn’t have to choose the lowest bid.
Livingston said the idea to initiate the bidding process developed when the insurance carrier for his personal business, Livingston Outfitting, offered to provide county services. The commissioner has pledged to recuse himself from any vote if this company does bid on the work.
“I don’t care if they get it or they don’t,” he said.
Renner lamented the county’s prior third-party administrator Meritain Health, which Tilden said erred and caused the commissioners to pull $3 million out of reserves in order to get the county out of a claims problem. Up until that point the county did not have an insurance consultant. Renner said the work USI had to put in when first hired is likely why the company charged as much as it did initially.
She also expressed concern bidders could hide the fact they are brokerages, but the RFP requires bidders to state all dollars that will be received from the entities they work with and all of their expenses and costs.
The bidding process will be advertised statewide and all bids are due Sept. 1.
The county’s health and wellness committee will review the bid proposals and then come back to the commissioners with its recommendations. There is no requirement that the commissioners must choose any of the bids.
