Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) is the lead sponsor of a bill that could have a significant effect on Wyoming, depending on a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
The freshman legislator who represents part of east Cody and the rural area between Cody and Powell is introducing a so-called “trigger bill” that would make abortions illegal in the state if the Supreme Court repeals Roe v. Wade.
More than 20 other states have already passed similar legislation.
“I think we do have a pro-life majority House and Senate, so I am feeling pretty optimistic about this bill passing,” she said. “The majority of Wyomingites are pro-life.”
The bill states in part, “An abortion shall not be performed except when necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions.”
Her bill deals with a hot-button national issue as does one put forward by her Senate colleague.
Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) is diving into the issue of transgender athletes with the Fairness in Women’s Sports bill.
“I helped in its drafting and am a cosponsor of the bill,” he said. “Our girls and young women deserve a level playing field.”
The bill would prohibit biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.
French is also a co-sponsor on Rodriguez-Williams’ bill.
She said she’s prepared for a possible spotlight on a bill she crafted with help from local and national pro-life groups.
She’s also prepared for the chance of seeing her bill enacted. The Supreme Court is poised to look at cases this session that challenge Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. In the landmark decision the Court ruled 7-2 that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.
If it were overturned, Rodriguez-Williams said the attorney general would verify the decision and provide the information to the secretary of state, after which the legislation would go into effect.
Currently there is one clinic in the state that provides abortions in Wyoming, Rodriguez-Williams said, Women’s Health and Family Care in Jackson.
That clinic would no longer be allowed to provide the service, nor would people be allowed to order abortion pills online.
From Cody, the closest clinic that provides abortions is a Planned Parenthood in Billings. Montana does not have a trigger law in place, but last year passed laws restricting abortions.
Utah, Idaho, North Dakota and South Dakota all have trigger laws.
