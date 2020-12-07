Jenni Rosencranse and John McCue learned a lot during their time on the Cody School Board. During their tenures, the board crafted and renewed a concealed carry policy that was among the first in the state, hired a new superintendent and had to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. With both trustees wrapping up their terms, the Enterprise caught up with them to get their thoughts on the experience.
Cody Enterprise: What are you most proud of from your time on the board?
Jenni Rosencranse: I think there were a lot of moving targets for us during my time on the school board and there were a lot of big issues that we had to deal with. I think that I’m most proud of being able to move through them professionally and tactfully, with a lot of heat from the public on all aspects of the issues, coming at you from both sides.
School board work is very difficult work. There are a lot of emotions involved, no matter what side you’re on. And just coming to conclusions that are best for the district. Making the best decision with the best information you have is I guess what I always just make decisions on.
John McCue: Honestly, that’s a tough one. Because there’s some stuff that we just were really close on, and then the pandemic hit. I guess the thing I’m proud most of is that we’re moving in a good direction. I think that the district was moving in a direction that I wasn’t super happy with.
Just as far as like, if you look at 10 years ago, how the district was, we weren’t comparing ourselves to Powell, Powell was comparing themselves to us ... We went from kind of that to a lot of our good teachers leaving and the district kind of heading in a poor direction. So, I think that everybody is really aware of it and trying to turn that tide to work towards doing better.
CE: When you were initially campaigning to be on the board, one of the big proposals you had was change in the superintendent position. What drove that desire?
JM: I saw that change. My wife being a teacher, you kind of hear the scuttlebutt, and of course, no one's happy with their job. You know, nobody comes home and is like, “Man, I had such a great day at work. I love my job like.” That just typically doesn't happen. And so a lot of it I just dismissed. Until I actually had an incident with [former superintendent] Ray [Schulte], but it just opened my eyes to what the culture was.
I saw what the culture was before and actually what it took for my wife to work in the district, and then to how it is now. And so I think that that was a big push.
Quite honestly, after working with Ray for a couple of years, personally, I like Ray. Ray was a nice guy. I could see how people would defend him because he was a super-nice guy. I just don't think he was the right guy for our district. I really don't.
And you know, there's a lot of misconceptions out there, and a lot of behind the scenes stuff that people say, but the reality is that he just wasn't the right guy for our district. You know, we went from being No. 1 in a lot of ways to being behind the curve under his watch.
CE: Do you have any decisions you want to take back or change?
JR: I can’t think of one that sticks out in my head actually, one that I lost any sleep over or had remorse over, so I really can’t think of anything.
JM: No, that’s, that’s not how I operate. No, that’s the nice thing, is that we really didn’t have too many decisions that I had to think about too much, or whatever. Because a lot of them were either just ones that were like no brainers – that’s just who I am.
I’m definitely of the mindset that when people voted me in it was because they know who I was as a person and how I think. And so it shouldn’t have been a surprise to anybody how I voted. You know what I mean? Like, I don’t waver, and it’s just one of those things that I am, who I am.
CE: What was the most challenging part about being a liaison between the public and the district?
JR: I worked in city government for 14 years before this. The structure is just different on how different boards are expected to respond and act. On some of the controversial issues, the board chair is the spokesperson. A lot of the things revert to the board chair to speak on behalf of the board to the public. When people reply all in their emails to the entire board, then we always basically said that is the board chair’s responsibility to reply.
Sometimes you get criticized for that answer, but that is why we do it that way. If they send an email to all then the board chair handles the situation. I think sometimes people think we’re not responsive in that regard, but it’s a protocol I think that not a lot of people understand.
I think there’s a lot of just lack of understanding about how things work until you’re in the process, then you learn a lot really fast. That, and then just people not asking questions. Sometimes people just don’t ask questions and then they assume.
JM: As a business owner, I’m the guy in charge. So I don’t have to act a certain way or be a certain way. It’s like, if you don’t like it, don’t work for me, you can go away...You know, it’s not like I’m working for a Fortune 500 company where I have to be professional to a certain degree ...
There are certain times the community will send you really nasty stuff. I’ve got some pretty hateful things sent to me, and I guarantee you, they wouldn’t come in my shop and say the same thing to my face. But they will send me a nasty email in a heartbeat.
I’ve gotten called a Nazi. I was told one time they should come around my house Antifa-style. I mean, just the craziest stuff. The one guy actually called and I said, “I don’t think you want to do that. Out of all the board members, I’m guessing my house isn’t the one you want to surround.”
CE: How did it differ being the chair and the vice-chair of the board?
JR: The chair is a lot more responsibility and a lot more time commitment than the vice-chair. You’re just a lot more involved with the superintendent, a lot more communication, a lot more meetings, agenda-setting, things like that. It’s just a lot more involvement.
You’re also the board spokesperson, so when you’re the chair there’s a lot of communication that goes on on the back end through email that takes a lot of time as well.
I liked them both. I think one of the things I liked as chair was just to be able to move the meetings along. That was something I enjoyed doing, just to keep us on task and keep the meetings moving along.
I’m glad to have had the opportunity to do both and I’m glad to have been a support role for the board chairs. I had two different board chairs I worked with, one was Kelly Simone and of course Brandi [Nelson], so I think we were good teams in both instances, just to support each other.
CE: What will you miss most about your time on the board?
JR: The people. It’s definitely a people business. And I probably won’t make time to listen to the board meetings, I’ll probably read the minutes or whatever. But just being in the know about what’s going on, the great things that are happening within our district. I’ll miss being a part of that.
JM: Not a damn thing [laughs]. I would say, honestly, I did enjoy learning the process. And I enjoyed working with the people that were on the board. I didn’t know how that was going to go...I was a little concerned about being the bull in the china closet on the board and how that would go over.
And it turned out that I really enjoyed working with them. I think that we had a good team. And I was surprised at how well we work together. And I think it was because everybody was willing to kind of accept everybody and work together to get the job done.
(These interviews have edited for length and clarity.)
(1) comment
We the public sure thank you both for blowing $300,000+ of the taxpayers money over our Superintendent folly. We thank you oh so much
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.