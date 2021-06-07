The Cody Police Department is investigating multiple auto-burglaries in the 3000 block of Kent Avenue in Cody that occurred early Sunday morning at approximately 3:50 a.m.
According to a police Facebook post, home security camera footage captured three individuals attempting to open the doors of two vehicles in the driveway of a residence in that neighborhood. The suspects were alerted to the camera’s presence and then fled west on foot down Kent Avenue.
An additional victim a few doors down is reportedly missing items of significant value from their vehicle.
If you recognize anyone in these photos or have any information regarding this case, contact the Cody Police Department at (307) 527-8700. If you would like to use the Cody Police Department’s Anonymous Crime Tip Reporting website, visit cityofcody-wy.gov/.../Contact-Us-Dropdown-42.
(1) comment
Here’s the design on the sweatshirt: https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https://scene7.zumiez.com/is/image/zumiez/image/Dravus-Kalina-Brown-Hoodie--_340216.jpg&imgrefurl=https://www.zumiez.com/es_us/dravus-kalina-brown-hoodie.html&tbnid=wjifMtzt3jBe1M&vet=1&docid=fwLba4SHccVQKM&w=650&h=770&source=sh/x/im
