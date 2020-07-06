GILLETTE (WNE) — Bryan Miller of Sheridan was selected as the Wyoming Republican Party’s preferred U.S. Senate candidate through a straw poll at the party’s convention June 25-27 in Gillette.
Miller beat former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis, who came in second, and Robert Short, who came in third.
Before the poll, each candidate spoke in front of the convention to say why they should be elected to the seat. Most candidates spoke in person, but Lummis spoke through a pre-recorded video.
The poll was then conducted at each county’s table, said Holly Jennings, Sheridan County acting chair. Each delegate at the tables was asked a preference and each county’s tally was combined to get the final results.
The open senate seat is uncontested by an incumbent for the first time in more than a decade, with current Sen. Mike Enzi retiring after serving since 1996.
Miller challenged Enzi in 2014, marking his first high profile political race. That year he earned only 9% of the vote.
Miller said he believes the results of the straw poll show Wyoming citizens are tired of being represented by politicians who aren’t accessible and don’t make an effort to hear their needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.