In the upcoming competitive Republican primary race to become Park County coroner, Zach Thompson of Powell hopes to carry on the work of the current coroner if he’s elected.
“I want to serve the community on a larger scale,” he said. “My goal is just to continue to run the coroner’s office as Tim Power does. He does a great job and there’s nothing I’d change with how he does things.”
Thompson is one of four running for the position. The coroner “investigates and determines cause of death for anybody who passes away unexpectedly or unattended,” he said.
Thompson works with his father Syd at Thompson Funeral Home in Powell. The family moved to Park County when Zach was 8 and his father has been a funeral home director since the 1990s.
Thompson didn’t set out to join the family business.
“I’ve got a bachelor’s degree in geology, but just didn’t like being away from home all the time like that job requires,” he said. “So that’s what brought me back home to the family funeral home.”
He began working at Thompson Funeral Home in 2018 and earned a second degree in mortuary science from Commonwealth Institute in Houston, becoming licensed in 2020.
He sees working at a funeral home as a benefit for the coroner’s job.
“That’s how it’s been for a long time,” he said. “Before Tim, Don Easton was the coroner and I think it makes for an easier time for the community because there’s less people to remember. You’re seeing the same person through all the interactions so you can bond and just get a better relationship with them.”
As part of his job he interacts with many in the community.
“It’s a struggle because the family doesn’t necessarily want to see you,” he said. “It’s just about trying to treat them well. I’ve always just gone off the expression of, ‘How would you want your mom to be treated in this situation?’ and that’s how we do it.”
Thompson and his wife have two children.
“If I’m elected I plan to run the office with honesty and integrity and be available to the community when they need me,” he said.
