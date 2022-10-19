Every two years, residents within the Park County School District #6 choose among the old and the new, but that choice was particularly noticeable at the Republican Women of Park County’s candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 17.
On the left side of the forum table were three incumbents — Brandi Nelson, Karen Schipfmann-Nielson and Cathy Roes — who touted their experience and expressed hope in continuing the work of the past four years.
“We do a lot of hard work, we show up and we’re nice to each other,” Schipfmann-Nielson said. “We may not all have common ground, but we’re working toward common goals. I’m really proud of a lot of the work that we’ve done.”
On the right side of the table were candidates Bob Berry, Billy Struemke and write-in candidate Tim Lasseter. All three said significant changes are needed.
“I received a whole lot of mail and a whole lot of phone calls saying the three incumbents should not be elected again,” Lasseter said. “That’s why I’m running.”
During the forum, candidates were asked a variety of questions, most of which related to ongoing concerns of “culture wars” within the schools. Questions involved concerns of critical race theory, acceptance of transgender students and banning books, among other issues.
Roes said she didn’t feel critical race theory was a concern in the Cody schools at this time, saying it was more common in college classes than what students are learning at the elementary or high school levels.
“I can say matter of factly, critical race theory is not being taught in Park 6,” she said.
Lasseter said he felt critical race theory was a real threat to Cody students.
“I’m not saying it’s here yet, but I am saying it’s creeping, and they (students) are being fed a line of garbage that did not actually happen in history,” Lasseter said. “It needs to be stopped now, and it needs to be banned.”
On the topic of transgender students and sexual orientation, Nelson said she was open to having teachers identify students by their preferred pronouns as long as documentation was provided to the school district at the beginning of the school year.
“We do have students in Park 6 that might prefer that,” she said. “I would say this: From a teaching perspective, it’s difficult if students are changing what they’re called and what their names are. I would never put that on teachers. But I believe if a student wants to be called a certain pronoun or identify a certain way, that needs to be something that comes to the district in the form of paperwork at the beginning of the school year.”
Struemke strongly disagreed and argued no one should be required to identify students by their preferred pronouns.
“We have pronouns for a reason,” he said. “Look, we’re talking about educating kids. Let’s teach them what pronouns are, for crying out loud. If we can’t get over that, where are we going to be as a nation?”
With challenges to books happening as recently as this summer at Cody High School, Schipfmann-Nielson said she still believed most books — even difficult ones — have a value and a place in a school library.
“I have to be honest: I’m just happy kids are reading,” she said. “I don’t know if any of you have been on the internet recently, but there are a lot of other much worse things kids could be looking at and wasting their time with. I’m happy when my kid has a book in his hand. It might not be the best book, but I’m overwhelmed with joy when he’s reading a book in his free time.”
Berry disagreed and argued some books simply weren’t suitable for students.
“If you can’t … read it in a school board meeting, it has no business being in the school,” he said.
There are five official candidates for Park County School District #6, and three open seats. District residents can cast their vote on Nov. 8. Absentee and early voting is now open.
