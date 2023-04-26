04262023-roadclosure-courtesy1.jpg
Beginning April 26, a portion of Park County Road 4 will be closed until further notice. The closed section begins at the intersection of Road 4 and Lane 7H intersection near 751 Road 4 on the west side of Road 4 and will extend to the intersection of Road 4 and Bitter Creek, just south of Lane 7H on the east side of Road 4.

 Courtesy photo

