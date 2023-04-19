The Park County commissioners will wait a few weeks to decide the fate of the site plan for the proposed Old Faithful RV Park off the North Fork Highway.
Following an hour-long public hearing on April 18, the commissioners opted to delay a decision to their May 2 meeting. The two weeks will give them time to clarify the county’s expectations about setbacks on the property.
For example, one of the conditions imposed upon applicant Spencer McBurney is to “maintain at least 100 feet of separation between the campground use and the Shoshone River and Jim Creek,” according to an informational packet prepared by Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning.
But the condition never states how that 100 feet should be measured, from either the low water mark or the high water mark, commissioner Scott Steward said. So that will be up to the commissioners to determine.
Another question revolves around the county’s standards for building setbacks from the highway, Steward said. Those standards state that “building setbacks shall be increased 20 feet for every 5,000 square feet of floor area for buildings located on properties adjoining a state or county highway,” Dillivan said.
But again the standard is unclear, Steward said, asking if it applies only for single buildings that are 5,000 square feet or more, or to a cluster of buildings that exceed the square footage?
Commissioners noted their decision on these setback issues could force McBurney to rework his development plan, and potentially offer fewer buildings or RV pads.
“The question I would ask the applicant to consider is, if the setbacks change where the location of where your development is going to occur, does that become economically unfeasible for you to move forward?” commissioner Lee Livingston asked. “If you can’t squeeze everything in, does this development still make sense for you?”
The proposed RV park would fill 5.22 acres at 3244 and 3256 North Fork Highway, and be open from May through October, Dillivan said. It would consist of 12 16-by-24 foot cabins, 45 RV pads and a two-story structure containing bathrooms, showers, a laundry facility, convenience store, office and two apartments.
Throughout discussion at both the planning and zoning commission and county commission levels, North Fork residents expressed concern about the sheer amount of infrastructure McBurney was proposing to install on a relatively small property. That concern was echoed by Livingston during the commissioners’ meeting, when he said McBurney may need to downsize the project in order to comply with county standards.
“There was an operation similar to this (years ago), but it did not have the density this one was proposing,” Livingston said.
RV park concerns
During the public hearing, the commissioners heard from six area residents who all expressed opposition to the project.
In addition to issues about density, the residents expressed concerns about how the proposed septic system could impact the watershed, and how the RV park could impact wildlife, property values and traffic.
“We believe that responsible development should prioritize the long-term health and prosperity of our community,” said Erik Kinkade, director of the Wapiti Preservation Group. “We respectfully request that the applicant revise their site plan ... by maintaining the 100-foot setback (from the river), relocating the proposed buildings further than five feet from the right-of-way, and removing four RV pads to ensure septic tanks are moved outside the floodplain.”
Landowner Marty Brew agreed, saying McBurney needed to go back to the drawing board and rethink his site plan.
“They should revise the site plan so the water quality of the lakes and rivers will be great quality for years to come,” Brew said.
Residents also expressed concern about the lengthy list of unmet conditions McBurney would need to meet before developing the property.
That list currently includes 19 conditions, ranging from the Big Horn Basin Fire Inspector’s approval of the site plan to the Department of Environmental Quality’s acceptance of the proposed water supply and wastewater system.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said, while he felt nearby landowners raised some “valid” concerns about the plan, it could not move forward without McBurney complying with all the conditions. He said he felt comfortable proceeding and putting the onus on McBurney to meet all of the county’s requirements.
“All of these conditions must be met prior to commencing use,” Thiel said. “So the gamble is 100% on our applicant. If he puts half a million dollars into this and cannot meet the requirements, that’s on him, not us.”
The site plan will next be discussed at the commissioners’ May 2 meeting, beginning at 2 p.m. The commissioners decided during their April 18 meeting to close the public hearing on the issue, which means no more feedback will be heard from the community or the applicant prior to their decision.
