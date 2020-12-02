A crash between a tanker truck and an SUV led to unknown injuries and a miles-long backup on the Powell Highway near Sage Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
A helicopter removed at least one person from the scene and after roughly an hour closure cars began to travel in one lane. Multiple agencies, including Wyoming Highway Patrol and fire department personnel, responded to the scene.
