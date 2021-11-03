On Wednesday afternoon, Cody police officers surrounded an apartment at 1702 18th St. near the corner of 18th Street and Central Avenue.
After officers made contact, Carolyn Wood, 34, was taken into custody and handcuffed without incident, according to a CPD release.
Wood is facing a felony for aggravated assault and battery for threatening with a drawn deadly weapon. If found guilty for the felony, she could face up to 10 years in prison.
Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said authorities responded to the apartment on the report of a possible domestic dispute and gunshot fired in the residence at 2:36 p.m. Baker said investigations are still ongoing.
As of 3 p.m., the suspect was already apprehended but police and deputies were still clearing the neighborhood. Before and after the arrest, numerous authorities had long rifles drawn.
"We just wanted to double check to make sure things were safe," Baker said.
By 4:15 p.m. Cody Police reported the scene had been cleared and rendered safe, according to a CPD release.
Multiple staff members at Big Horn Federal bank said they had heard a gunshot.
"It was loud, really scary," said teller Brianna Melin.
Another staff member said it sounded as if their car had been hit.
"It did not sound like a firework," said Annmarie Maslak.
Staff at the Carter Mountain Motel said they heard nothing.
There were at least 10 deputy and police squad cars on-hand.
Stay tuned for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.