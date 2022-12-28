As 2022 comes to a close, the Enterprise looks back at some of the more popular stories of the year.
Historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park
When Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 150th anniversary, it was expected the park would have another banner year of visitation.
Federal officials planned a series of activities and events to commemorate the anniversary, but their focus immediately shifted when a 500-year flood prompted evacuations and destroyed infrastructure in mid-June.
The floodwaters washed out roads, bridges, homes and other structures. In the park, officials quickly evacuated some 10,000 tourists as some roads washed out, becoming impassable.
All entrances were closed until late June, when the East Entrance, along with the two other gates along the park’s south loop, reopened in late June.
By the start of July, about 93% of Yellowstone’s roads had reopened to visitor traffic.
One crew had repaired the Northeast Entrance Road by mid-October, and another spent the summer widening and paving an old stagecoach road between Gardiner and Mammoth. The new route opened to visitor traffic in late October.
Men survive grizzly attacks
In October, two Northwest College wrestlers were recovering from serious injuries sustained during an encounter with a grizzly on the South Fork.
Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry were shed-hunting west of the Bobcat-Houlihan Trailhead 28 miles southwest of Cody with two friends when the bear attacked.
Cummings tried to stop the attack on Lowry by yelling, kicking and hitting the bear and pulling on its fur, and it turned on him.
In July, a man from Buffalo, N.Y., was attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking on Francs Peak southwest of Meeteetse.
It was a surprise encounter, and the man played dead as the bear attacked. When it eventually left him alone, he was able to activate an emergency beacon.
He sustained significant wounds to the muscles of both thighs and the triceps of his left arm.
Community helps its
neighbors
After seeing the devastation caused by flooding in Red Lodge last June, Cody locals Mark and Shelley Musser decided to do their part to help the nearby Montana community.
The Mussers organized a drop-off for people to donate supplies for the townsfolk.
They parked a 21-foot-long yellow trailer outside of the old Cody Post Office, and locals poured in one after another bringing water, blankets, dog and cat food, towels, pillows, clothing and canned goods. Some even brought cash donations.
This outpouring of support from the community did not surprise the Mussers who said helping out neighbors is a Cody tradition.
This was also true for the Bricicaru family after their home in Green Acres Mobile Home Park burned down in August.
Tatiana, Jorge and their son George, 12, were touched by the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community.
From local bar staff donating its tip money to people purchasing schools supplies and clothes for their son, to an auto dealership letting them stay in a camper until they could find a new home, the list of those who reached out grew long.
There was also a GoFundMe to help the family rebuild.
Tatiana said the family had no words to describe how much they appreciated the community support.
Yellowstone star serves as grand
marshal
It was announced in April that a star of the hit TV series “Yellowstone” would be the grand marshal in the Fourth of July Cody Stampede Parade.
Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show about a Montana ranch dynasty, was in town for an invitation-only fundraising dinner to benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and agreed to be in the parade.
He rode in a horse-drawn wagon with his wife Cynthia Daniel and daughter Steely Rose.
People packed the parade route to see the actor.
Motor vehicle
accidents lead to
homicide charges
A Cody woman was charged with homicide by vehicle for the death of Dominic Gibson, 24, who was struck on Aug. 2 by a rental van while he was riding his motorcycle east on the Greybull Highway.
Shobhana Raghavendra Rao, 63, was charged on Oct. 31.
According to the affidavit, on Aug. 2, Rao had pulled up to the stop sign to turn left from Meeteetse Highway onto Greybull Highway. When she began to turn left, Gibson collided with the front end of the driver’s side.
In another incident, Steve Justin Novakovich, 47, of Cody, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with one count of aggravated homicide by a vehicle, after the passenger of a vehicle that was involved in the Aug. 26 accident succumbed to his injuries.
Novakovich was traveling north on US 14A and attempted to make a left turn into a pullout near the Corbett Bridge when a vehicle traveling 70 mph south on US 14A struck Novakovich’s vehicle.
He was also charged with one count of driving a vehicle with a DUI causing serious bodily injury to another person and one count of failing to conduct a turn that requires signal and safety.
Woman charged for injuring boy in
hit-and-run
As 11-year-old Parker DeFord was attempting to cross the road on his bicycle in September at the intersection of 16th Street and Stampede Avenue, he was struck by a white Dodge Ram. The vehicle did not stop.
Parker was biking with three other friends when the accident happened. They stayed by his side the entire time.
His mother Nicole DeFord said the community stepped up to help and explained how an ER nurse who was in the Boot Barn at the time of the accident immediately ran out to help. Someone had covered Parker with a blanket, and another person kept asking Parker questions so that he wouldn’t lose consciousness. A driver of a Jeep even blocked traffic to protect Parker as he lay there on Stampede Avenue.
Parker’s left tibia was broken, and he had two broken ribs on his left side. He also had a small puncture in one of his lungs, making it hard for him to breathe. Several of his teeth were chipped or broken as well.
A few days later Jennifer Phillips pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run charges in the case. She turned herself in after learning the police were searching for a white Dodge pickup and her husband told her a child had been injured.
According to her attorney, Phillips thought she’d hit the curb and didn’t realize she had hit a young child.
A trial is scheduled for February.
Midterm election saw more contested races than usual in Park County
Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman easily beat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the Republican fight for Wyoming’s lone seat in Congress.
Cheney also continued her comments against former President Donald Trump and those like him who have denied the results of the 2020 election that he lost.
“Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again,” Cheney said in televised remarks. “But it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.”
Locally, Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, barely held off challenger Nina Webber by less than 100 votes in the Republican primary.
Afterward, Park County elections staff recounted the votes cast in the primary race between Newsome and Webber. The tally exactly matched the initial results.
In other races, longtime Park County Sheriff Scott Steward joined incumbents Dossie Overfield and Lloyd Thiel to serve on the county commission.
In the other county races, all incumbents retained their seats, while Cody Gortmaker won the coroner primary and Debra Carroll the clerk of district court race.
In November, incumbents held strong in the school board race, while a mix of incumbents and newcomers got on the hospital board.
The 2022 general election continued a trend of increased non-presidential midterm participation in Park County, with the number of voters rising steadily since 2014.
‘Irma Dog’
remembered
Tesla Rose, affectionately known by many locals and tourists as the “Irma Dog,” passed away on July 27.
The dog was frequently seen walking down the streets of Cody with owner Tommy Herr, holding her own leash in her mouth.
Herr said the border collie was a very loving dog whose intelligence blew his mind.
Tesla learned to grab Herr’s leg at intersections to let him know when it was safe to cross the road.
She loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and would shake her Frisbee whenever she saw one.
Tesla even liked watching the cue ball when people played pool. She’d get on her hind legs and follow the ball around the table. And she loved going to the hardware store to get treats.
Since the dog’s passing, Herr has wanted to put up a statue outside of the Irma Hotel depicting the border collie catching a Frisbee.
With help from his friend Kristin Reimers, Herr has started a GoFundMe site to underwrite a life-sized sculpture.
Cody Enterprise sold
After 51 years of ownership, Sage Publishing Company sold the Cody Enterprise to independent publisher J. Louie Mullen of Buffalo in April.
Sage Publishing Company had owned and operated the Enterprise since 1971.
Mullen owns newspapers in multiple states, including publications in Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Idaho, Washington, Michigan and Oregon.
Several Cody sports find success
It was another successful year for Cody High Schoool sports with three state championships and three runner-up finishes.
The Cody girls soccer team won its fourth state title in six years in the spring, defeating Lander.
During the summer the Cub baseball team won its seventh state title in nine years and third in a row, defeating Casper to advance to the regional tournament.
Last fall the Filly cross country team made it four in a row when it won the race in Ethete, well ahead of second-place Evanston.
Also in the fall, the Bronc football team’s bid for a three-peat fell just short at state, as Cody lost to Star Valley in the title game.
In volleyball, the Fillies lost to Kelly Walsh in the 4A title match.
The Fillies also made it to the title game in basketball for the second year in a row, again falling to Cheyenne East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.