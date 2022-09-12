The Pentecostals of Cody have moved into a new church after outgrowing their original church building — an accomplishment any pastor would relish in. The congregation celebrated the construction of their new church with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 4.
“We needed a bigger building,” said Pastor Kaleb Wheeler. “We’ve had a lot of growth since we’ve been pastors here.”
Kaleb and his wife, Jessica, have been leading the church for the past seven years. When they started, there were only five people attending the church.
Now, there are roughly 40 people who attend Sunday service on a regular basis.
The original church building could only seat around 50 people, but the new one will seat around 120 people and will have classrooms and office space.
“It’s going to be doubling in size,” Kaleb said.
The church will continue to use the original building, now as a fellowship hall and youth center.
The new church was built within a week’s time as part of the Church in a Day (CIAD) Program, which is a United Pentecostal Church International program that helps build churches in a day.
The Wheelers found out about the program last year during a youth event when one of the CIAD members told them about it and asked if they were interested.
“The program really just came to us,” Kaleb said.
With CIAD, all of the labor is donated while the church has to supply the materials.
Kaleb said the church raised over $190,000 within a year’s time, which combined with a loan to cover the rest of the cost, the church was able to purchase the needed materials.
Workers started pouring concrete on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and construction was completed in time for Sunday service on Sept. 4.
Jessica said it typically takes CIAD 32 hours to build a church, but their church building was a bit bigger in size, so it took the crew a few more days to complete.
Because of their donations, Kaleb and Jessica credit the community with making this project possible.
“People are just wonderful throughout the community,” Kaleb said.
The Wheelers said Diamond Truss in Ralston donated the trusses, Albertsons donated food, Keele Sanitation donated dumpsters, and several companies gave the church discounts on supplies. Several other community members donated money, time and supplies for the volunteers.
“We’ve had a bunch of people in the community to help build and who came by and brought us cinnamon rolls and water,” Jessica said.
Kaleb added that 137 people from around 17 different states came to help build the new church. Jessica estimated that over 200 people have helped the church throughout the entirety of the project.
“CIAD plans these events a year out and people from all over come and help,” Kaleb said.
Jessica said they are the 150th church that CIAD has built since it started around 32 years ago.
With the new building completed, Kaleb hopes the church continues to grow.
“Our goal is to outgrow the new building,” Kaleb said. “We’re planning a lot of different ministry opportunities and classroom space for children and youth to help people throughout the community in whatever way we can.”
The church is located at 5 Nez Perce Drive. Services start at 10 am on Sundays and at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Kaleb said the church plans to have an open house sometime in October, which the public is invited to attend.
For more information abouut the church, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-organization/The-Pentecostals-of-Cody-274432363227206/.
