A man who pleaded guilty to stealing a Powell vehicle, engaging in two near-miss collisions, running through a deployed spike strip, and leading authorities from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Park County Sheriff’s Office and Cody Police Department on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 125 MPH in February has been sentenced to prison.
On Sept. 29, Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson sentenced Garrett Bailey to 5-7 years in prison. Bailey must pay more than $7,000 in restitution to the owner of the stolen vehicle, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Harding County, N.M.
Bailey, 27, pleaded guilty to theft of property valued at more than $1,000 while the six other felony and misdemeanor charges against him were dismissed.
He stole a Ford Edge from Blair’s Market in Powell and started making his way to Cody thereafter. Heading toward Cody, Bailey nearly collided head-on with a sheriff deputy’s vehicle, but swerved at the last moment to avoid the crash. Bailey later turned left onto the Oregon Basin Road at a high rate of speed, causing a deputy to slide into a barrow ditch and get their patrol vehicle stuck when they were unable to follow the sharp turn. An estimated $3,109 in damage was caused to the patrol car.
Deputies then deployed a spike strip on the road, which Bailey ran over after turning around on the Oregon Basin Road. He pulled over shortly after and gave himself up peacefully.
Bailey tested positive for a .027 blood alcohol concentration and admitted to using multiple controlled substances including marijuana and meth. He was wearing nothing but long johns, a long-sleeved shirt, and socks with no shoes when arrested.
Bailey was also accused of stealing two other vehicles and being involved in a hit-and-run crash in New Mexico before driving to Wyoming.
