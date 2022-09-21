Accident
Traffic was backed up Friday afternoon when a man turned in front of a car at the Corbett Bridge turnoff, causing an accident.

 JONNY CLINTON

Cody man Steve Justin Novakovich, 47, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with one count of aggravated homicide by a vehicle, after the passenger of a vehicle that was involved in the Aug. 26 car accident near milepost 6.8 of US 14A, succumbed to his injuries.

