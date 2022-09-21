Cody man Steve Justin Novakovich, 47, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with one count of aggravated homicide by a vehicle, after the passenger of a vehicle that was involved in the Aug. 26 car accident near milepost 6.8 of US 14A, succumbed to his injuries.
Novakovich was initially arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for a DUI after that crash occurred on Aug. 26.
Novakovich is also being charged with one count of driving a vehicle with a DUI causing serious bodily injury to another person and one count of failing to conduct a turn that requires signal and safety.
According to the affidavit, Charles Wentz of Powell and his wife Diana, the driver of the vehicle, were flown from Cody Regional Health to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings after the car accident.
Wentz had to go on life support and was put on a ventilator after sustaining several injuries, including bleeding, swelling on the brain, brain damage, a fractured right eye socket, lacerations to the face, a punctured lung and a fractured hip, sternum and ribs, the affidavit said. He died on Sept. 1.
His wife was released from the hospital on Aug. 29 but suffered a broken hip socket, face lacerations, fluid on her lungs and bruising on her lungs.
Novakovich was unharmed during the accident, the affidavit said.
On the day of the accident, Wyoming State Trooper Brett Tillery reported that he noticed significant damage to the vehicle that struck Novakovich.
“I observed vehicle 1 to have heavy front end damage to include but not limited to the front bumper nearly pushed back to the front driver and passenger side wheels,” Tillery wrote in the affidavit. “The vehicle’s hood was bent back and pushed into the front windshield, and there was a large puncture in the front driver side windshield.”
Novakovich’s vehicle also sustained damage.
“It had heavy passenger side damage from the front passenger door to the rear passenger side tire,” Tillery wrote.
On Aug. 26, Novakovich was traveling north on highway US 14A following behind his girlfriend, Sheila Marie Worth, as the pair were in the process of moving from Cody to Deaver, the affidavit said.
Novakovich attempted to make a left turn into a pullout near Corbett Bridge when a vehicle traveling 70 mph south on US 14A struck Novakovich’s vehicle.
“Novakovich added that he did not see anybody coming towards him prior to conducting a left turn towards the pullout,” the affidavit said.
Tillery wrote that he detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Novakovich and also observed he had bloodshot and watery eyes.
Novakovich told Tillery he had consumed one Busch light beer and a couple shots of rum earlier in the day, the affidavit said.
Novakovich “failed to wait and yield to vehicle 1 as vehicle 1 was traveling south on highway US 14A,” Tillery wrote in the affidavit. “Due to this negligent action causing vehicle 1 to collide into vehicle 2 [Novakovich] and later causing the passenger to succumb to his injuries ... there is sufficient evidence to prove Novakovich committed aggravated homicide by vehicle.”
Aggravated homicide by vehicle is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 20 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. A DUI causing serious bodily injury is also a felony and is punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no less than $2,000 nor more than $5,000, or both. Failing to conduct a turn that requires signal and safety is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $200.
Tillery also detected a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Novakovich’s girlfriend on the day of the car accident.
Worth was also arrested and charged with a DUI, her third offense within 10 years, and with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. On Aug. 29, Worth pleaded not guilty to these charges and posted a $2,000 bond. A jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 19.
As of Sept. 20, Novakovich was out on bond and was waiting to be arraigned in Park County District Court.
