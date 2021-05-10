Cody’s electrical engineer Bert Pond has his last day of work Friday before retiring. He’s worked for the city for 28 years.
“I appreciate his dedication, professionalism and knowledge of electrical service,” city manager Barry Cook said. “He was excellent employee, a joy and privilege to work with.”
He will remain the city’s representative to the Western Area Power Administration board.
New development
A new six-lot commercial development is set to get underway on Beacon Hill.
On Tuesday night the Cody City Council approved Harold Musser’s preliminary plat with a couple of small variances. The land borders that of the subdivision being developed by Kip Thiel. Last year Musser and Thiel each purchased parcels auctioned off by the Cody School District, which built a new transportation complex on the remaining land.
With Musser’s project over another hurdle, the area looks to have even more development as a number of houses are already built at Thiel’s new subdivision.
Utilities to the property are already mostly in place as the developers worked together to set them up, and Musser said he had work done early to prepare for future development.
“ Its been quite a project with the school, Kip Thiel, putting pieces together,” Musser told the council. “It’s come together very well.”
