Parents won’t need to pay for student meals in the Cody School District for the foreseeable future. Until funds run out or winter break hits, the district is providing free breakfasts and lunches to all students.
The money to provide free lunches to students comes from coronavirus relief funds and totals more than $171,000.
“Funding for schools depends on our free and reduced [meal] percentage,” the district told parents via text message. “This happens to be the time of year when we collect and submit this information to the state.”
The move to provide free meals for all students forces the district to end a la carte sales, meaning that extra milks, entrees, and adult meals will no longer be available for purchase. Students will need to sign up each day for meals during morning attendance.
The district wants the free meals to continue on into the future, and so officials are asking all parents in the district to fill out free and reduced price meal forms. The form can be found at family.titank12.com/application/new?identifier=HHCG2A.
