Many of the local COVID-19 vaccination clinics available at are full capacity, said Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin on Wednesday morning.
Billin said the demand for the vaccination in Park County has been high relative to the amount of vaccine available. Registration for the rest of the clinics is temporarily on-hold pending delivery of more vaccine.
To see the state's schedule for delivery of vaccine visit here.
A list of Park County's vaccination clinics can be viewed at parkcounty.us/CoronaVirus.html.
