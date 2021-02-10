A Lovell man is facing two felony charges in Park County Circuit Court for writing seven fraudulent checks totaling $4,750.22 at Bomgaars and Ace Hardware in Cody, and making unapproved charges from his mother and grandmother’s bank accounts.
Philip Mickelson, 33, is charged with fraud by check for $1,000 or more and forgery, charges carrying a combined 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
He was arrested by Park County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday and had an initial hearing in circuit court on Monday. He was assessed a $25,000 cash only bond by Judge Bruce Waters.
Mickelson has an “extensive and impressive” criminal history, with multiple felony forgery convictions and “more drug convictions than you can shake a stick at,” said Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield during the hearing.
The most recent charges stem from actions Nov. 19-23 and on Jan. 16, and other failed purchase attempts in December.
Five of the checks were written to Bomgaars for $3,719.71 and the other two were to Ace for $1,030.51. Mickelson also successfully wrote two bad checks at the Worland Bomgaars store within minutes of each other one day, totalling $2,210.61. He was stopped before making a third attempt in Worland.
“Mickelson’s statement to the store manager was, ‘Did those other two checks come back already?’ or words to that effect,” the affidavit said.
A CitiBank representative informed Cody Police in December that Mickelson had opened an account at the bank and deposited $250, before immediately withdrawing those funds from a Venmo payment and ATM withdrawal. A total of 22 checks were attempted to be charged from this account with, all of which bounced.
Mickelson’s grandmother lives in a long-term care facility and has dementia. According to Mickelson’s mother, he stole his grandmother’s checkbook and forged a $3,000 check at the Gillette Bomgaars. Campbell County is currently working on a criminal case regarding this matter.
It was also discovered Mickelson made a more than $800 purchase from Ace off his mother Cheri Mickelson’s bank account with a forged check where he attempted to sign her name.
“Cheri expressed a desire to pursue criminal charges against Philip Mickelson for the forgery of her check,” the affidavit said.
Cheri Mickelson said her son had been selling some of the purchased items through private party sales at 50% of their value.
Philip Mickelson was sentenced in the past to 5-7 years in prison after breaking probation and is a fugitive of justice in Yellowstone County, Mont., for a drug-related crime, and was on probation following a felony drug charge in Campbell County at the time of this recent forgery.
During his initial hearing Philip Mickelson pleaded with Waters to grant a low enough bond so he could be released from custody and attend drug treatment in Riverton, “so I can finally get this under control and get back to my life” he said.
“Yeah, I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Waters said.
Philip Mickelson is scheduled for a 1:30 Friday preliminary hearing in circuit court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.