Gov. Mark Gordon last week allowed a redistricting plan to become law after a lengthy process that adds two new representatives and one senator to the state.
Gordon did not sign the bill, but allowed it to become law without his signature on Friday, during the final day of action on bills from the recent legislative session.
“The final legislation was amended in the waning hours of the legislative session to a version that apparently establishes some districts that appear to exceed presumptively acceptable deviation limits,” he wrote in a release announcing the actions. “Redistricting is an inherently legislative process and, therefore, I must assume this final product represents the “best effort” of this Legislature. Thus, for this reason as well as a desire to see our elections have their best chance to proceed in an orderly and proper way, I am allowing HEA 62 to become law without my signature.”
In the Cody region, the biggest changes are to Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody), who loses the Willwood area from her district, and Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis), whose district is expanded to include part of southeast Cody on the north and Shoshoni in the south.
Early in the session as the plan was drawn up, Winter was excited about representing people, including some he knows, in Cody.
“I am looking forward to that possibility and will try to make contact with them,” he said. “I personally know several of these folks and will be happy to properly represent them.”
His House District 28 currently covers a large swath of rural area from Thermopolis to Basin, Shoshoni to Meeteetse. The new map moves his district closer to Cody itself and covers many of the neighborhoods on the south side of the Greybull Highway.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) still represents the bulk of Cody residents.
She approves of the plan as a way to get the state in compliance with covering all residents equally. A rival senate plan did not add any legislators.
Rodriguez-Williams, whose district covers residents from east Cody, along the Powell Highway to Ralston, and up to Clark, said either of the plans involved her losing the Willwood area to Rep. Dan Laursen’s (R-Powell) district.
Redistricting is required by lawmakers every 10 years following a census. The idea is to realign voting district lines to accurately reflect any population changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.