Buffalo Bill State Park is canceling its project to add 40 camping sites to Bartlett Lane, making the announcement Tuesday, a day after more than 50 people crowded into the Shreve Lodge building at Buffalo Bill State Park to speak out against the project.
The plan had been halted the week prior after area residents had spoke up about the camping sites, which they said they had not received advanced warning of.
“After considering an abundance of public concerns we decided to scratch the temporary campsites near Bartlett Lane,” said Brooks Jordan, Wyoming State Parks District Manager. “Capacity and overcrowding will still be an issue at Buffalo Bill State Park, however we believe we can address these issues by offering temporary campsites at the North Fork Campground and near the South Shore boat ramp.”
Jordan said at the Monday night meeting that it was a step on the process toward determining if the campsites would go ahead. He said the No. 1 reason for putting temporary campsites at Buffalo Bill State Park was to alleviate overcrowding at Buffalo Bill State Park campsites, due to a 35% increase in camping at the park in the last two years.
“The efforts are well intentioned and we believe in the best interests of the community, visitors and the State of Wyo,” he said. “The reason behind this has nothing to do with the budget for us, it has to do with addressing overcrowding, providing the best customer service for people in our parks.”
However, the current approval for Phase 1 of the temporary campsites on Buffalo Bill only allows the use of the sites through Sept. 8. Phase 2 approves the sites temporarily for next summer.
Many of the residents were concerned that temporary campsites on Bartlett Lane would lead to permanent campsites, which they said would be an issue due to traffic issues and a general change in the character of the area.
“We’re not satisfied that the state decided to include the public on a plan that is already in motion,” said Patti Umphlett, who spoke at length on behalf of a group of residents who had gathered at a Bartlett Lane picnic shelter the day before to discuss the matter.
Rick Johnson, who has lived on Scenic View Drive for 25 years, was one of many to talk about traffic issues.
“Somebody is going together rear ended, or if somebody is on a bike, they’re going to get killed,” he said.
Jordan said any permanent campsites would be installed only as part of the upcoming master plan, which he said would involve numerous stakeholders and chances for public comment.
“The future Buffalo Bill State Park master plan will be critical to balancing the needs of our visitors, the local community, and growing the local economy and tourism product”, said Dave Glenn, Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director, in a Tuesday news release. “We look forward to working with all constituents, and local community leaders to create, and implement a plan we can all be proud of.”
At the meeting Monday, many chose the meeting as the chance to make comments against the Bartlett Lane sites for a number of reasons, from safety concerns to looking for a better use of the federal funds granted from the CARES act, including current upkeep of the park.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) said worries about upkeep of the park’s current facilities had been at least partly addressed in the last state legislative session by a bill that allows a much larger proportion of the department’s funding to go to upkeep.
While most said the temporary sites on the North Fork and South Shore were much better than Bartlett Lane, a few residents criticized the campsites already established off Stagecoach Trail on the South Shore.
Nina Webber, who lives on the North Fork, said she sees them as an eyesore in their current condition and would like to at least see them be made nicer if they do become permanent.
Another resident simply asked why it was wise to spend any of the $500,000 granted to the state parks from COVID relief funds to build anything that would be considered temporary.
