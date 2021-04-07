A $3.99 million highway settlement repair project is slated to begin April 12 north of Cody on WYO 120.
The work will fix road damage from some ground subsidence.
The project is located on WYO 120 from milepost 115 (about 1.5 miles south of the intersection of WYO 120 and WYO 296 on Chief Joseph Scenic Highway to milepost 118.5 (the south end of Chapman Bench).
Project work includes reconstruction of three settlement areas.
The project consists of 1 inch of asphalt pavement leveling, 2 inches of asphalt overlay, and chip sealing.
“Work is scheduled to start April 12 with reconstruction of 3 settlement areas,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes and 1-way traffic during working hours. During non-working hours, motorists can expect 1-way traffic at the settlement areas with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals and delays of up to 5 minutes.”
Riverside Contracting Inc. of Billings is the prime contractor.
Frost said the contractor’s work schedule calls for reconstruction of the highway settlement area nearest to Chapman Bench to kick off the project on April 12.
Paving of the project is tentatively scheduled after the July 4 holiday.
Contract completion date is Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.