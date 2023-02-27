The Cody man arrested Feb. 10 by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation after agents found illicit drugs stashed in his garage and residence will now face arraignment in Park County District Court after his case was bound over Feb. 23.
Kelly Allen Brainerd, 40, was initially charged with one felony — possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine — and two misdemeanors — one count for possessing magic mushrooms and one count for possessing marijuana.
During the preliminary hearing to determine if the case should transferred to district court, Timothy Blatt, counsel for Brainerd, questioned whether Brainerd should be charged with a felony, arguing the evidence showed personal use of drugs rather than efforts to distribute methamphetamines.
“I’m not questioning the drugs found or the possession of them by Mr. Brainerd,” Blatt said. “I’m questioning whether or not it appears the evidence shows possession with intent to deliver as opposed to personal possession.”
During a cross examination, the Cody Police Officer assigned to work with DCI, Eric Wright, told the court that DCI had had information that Brainerd was in possession of illicit drugs.
Upon executing a search warrant, DCI agents found a felony amount of meth, a misdemeanor amount of magic mushrooms and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana edibles. A metal container with approximately one gram of meth was also found in Brainerd’s pocket, Wright said at the hearing.
Agents further found a scale, multiple baggies and other drug paraphernalia.
“Typically those are used by somebody who is distributing illicit drugs,” Wright said.
Blatt disagreed.
“A scale could also be used by someone who is purchasing methamphetamine to make sure they’re getting what they’re paying for and they’re not being shorted by a drug dealer,” he said. “The fact you found multiple baggies with residue in them would potentially support that the person ... had actually purchased and maybe was using methamphetamine as opposed to selling it.”
Wright then told the court that DCI had knowledge of at least three separate drug deals executed by Brainerd that were pending investigation.
Wright said that Brainerd, after his arrest, also admitted to facilitating a drug deal with other associates on Feb. 9, a day before DCI searched his house.
Brainerd told agents he and a partner had paid $600 for a half ounce of methamphetamine. The drug deal occurred near a rest area between Meeteetse and Thermopolis, Wright said.
“It’s my understanding the other gentleman picked it up at the rest area, brought it back to Brainerd’s house and dropped it off,” Wright said.
Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield, who represented the state in this case, said Brainerd was distributing.
“I think it’s pretty clear that the methamphetamines he possessed in this case was for distribution or delivery based on his own statements, the previous buys, the scales and the baggies,” Hatfield said. “It’s possible he could have possessed it for his own use, but that’s for a jury to decide.”
Judge Joseph Darrah agreed with Hatfield.
“The scale, in my mind, at least establishes an inference of intent to deliver,” Darrah said.
Darrah then ordered the case to be bound over.
Blatt further requested Darrah to reduce Brainerd’s bond from $15,000 cash-only to $10,000 cash or surety.
“This is the first time he’s had any kind of felony charge with regards to involvement of controlled substances,” Blatt said. “His record is fairly clean.”
Blatt explained how Brainerd is a lifelong resident of Park County and has family members who still reside there, which minimizes the likelihood that he’s a flight risk.
Hatfield opposed modifying Brainerd’s bond.
“He’s facing up to 20 years in prison, that would cause any person to consider flight,” Hatfield said. “We know now of at least four drug deals ... this seems to be a criminal enterprise for Mr. Brainerd and selling methamphetamine is a serious danger in the community.”
Darrah too had worries.
“I always have a concern, especially with methamphetamines, and with what is going on with fentanyl overdoses, since fentanyl is basically laced in these products,” he said. “I consider this a public safety issue.”
Brainerd’s bond was left at $15,000 cash only.
