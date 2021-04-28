The Cody Shooting Complex hosts the Coldwell Banker Antlers Realty Shooting for the Future Sporting Clay Shoot at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 1.
Proceeds from the sporting clay shoot will benefit the 2021 Cody High School senior class graduation party.
Organizer Rick Brasher broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Antlers Realty, Inc., said the eighth annual sporting clay shoot will feature 5-person teams and individual shooters are welcome. The cost is $70 per shooter, and the registration includes awards and lunch.
"We started this sporting clay shoot in 2013 for the young people of Cody High School, and we have raised nearly $58,735," Brasher said. "It's exciting that we'll break the $60,000 threshold in this year's shoot." “Our future is our youth and contributing to an event that keeps them safe the night of graduation is an honor”
