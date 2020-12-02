While Park County has avoided the higher death tolls of even other Big Horn Basin communities regarding COVID-19, new cases are continuing to be diagnosed.
Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health provided more information on Park County’s most recent deaths related to the virus, while also announcing 43 cases had been confirmed in the last 24 hours.
The department is reporting 173 active lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Park County as of Tuesday afternoon.
As for the two most recent deaths, both occurred early in November and were elderly female residents.
Both were hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
