In response to a local group’s request to hand count ballots from the 2020 election, another local political group expressed its opposition to the idea at Tuesday’s Park County Commissioners meeting.
Wyoming Rising representatives Renee Tafoya and Phyllis Roseberry both asked commissioners not to allow the group Sons of Liberty (formerly the Park County Republican Men’s Club) to be able to proceed with the count.
Commissioners previously asked the state attorney general’s office for their opinion on whether the proposal would be legal and how they could handle the plan if they did move forward.
Other members of the groups, along with many people in support of the ballot counting, were in attendance for the meeting, although only the Wyoming Rising representatives spoke.
“To us, to grant a small group this request, would cast doubt on the integrity of the secretary of state’s office to have a good election,” Roseberry said. “If you allow this group, why not anybody else? You might be deluged with requests you might not need.
“We’re just here because we care about our democracy.”
The proposal to count 2020 primary and general election ballots before they’re destroyed evolved out of an initial plan by the Sons of Liberty to do a hand count of the upcoming primary and general election ballots as a way, organizer Boone Tidwell said previously, of making many residents feel more confident about elections.
After being told by County Attorney Bryan Skoric that his reading of state law was that it would be illegal to hand count live ballots, the group switched to an idea to count past ballots. Thus county commissioners decided to ask Secretary of State Ed Buchanon’s office about the feasibility of doing the 2020 counts.
Wyoming Rising is objecting to a hand count of ballots either past or present.
“Contrary to what you might have heard, there are thousands of voters in Wyoming who believe that our elections are secure, even Democrats who have never asked for a recount, but never win anything,” Tafoya said. “So I take that claim of having hundreds of people questioned the integrity of elections is overstated.
“And many of us in Wyoming Rising believe that this proposal is really meant to undermine trust in elections and cast out suspicion against our government.”
