A Cody sex offender has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor.
Brannon Aune, 28, had his probation revoked in Sheridan County after being arrested on June 3 by Cody police.
Aune, a Cody resident, was serving 10 years supervised probation for a 2018 third degree sexual assault sentence in Sheridan County.
“The defendant’s breach of those terms and the recommendation of probation and parole that a warrant be issued serves to indicate that the safety of others can no longer be reasonably assured,” Christina White, Sheridan County deputy prosecuting attorney, wrote in the state’s petition for a bench warrant Sept. 4.
Kristine Juergens, Aune’s probation officer, said Aune’s therapist found him “not appropriate for supervision in the community.”
She also said Aune was terminated from his outpatient sex offender treatment in Billings on Aug. 19, as a result of “substantive evidence that the defendant committed offenses” ongoing since 2014 while under supervised probation.
If found guilty for the most recent offense, Aune could be sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for breaking his probation, in addition to the minimum 25-year sentence he would face for the underlying offense.
According to court documents, Aune attempted to rape a female when she had gone to Aune’s house in Sheridan County for a babysitting interview in 2017.
In March 2019, Aune had his probation from this offense challenged after allegedly committing a series of probation violations and then resisting arrest by an officer at his home.
Aune made a request to reintegrate with his children in August 2018, but in January 2019, he was terminated from his mental health counseling at Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center for missing appointments.
His probation was not revoked after these charges were made.
In 2010, he was tried as an adult for robbery with a deadly weapon. He completed his probation for the crime in 2016.
"terminated from his mental health counseling at Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center for missing appointments"
From what I hear the counselors there, if that's what you call them have a habit of missing appointments themselves. God save us if that's where people are going to get help, that place is and has been a mess for a decade with a revolving door of employees. People seeking help need better options.
