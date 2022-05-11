Recent research indicates that a strong, early foundation in literacy is fundamental to academic success, and now the Cody School District has $3 million in grant money to get kids reading as soon as possible, and continue to build on those skills.
The Wyoming Department of Education recently received a $43 million dollar grant, and now they are spreading the wealth to districts around the state.
“In September we asked the school board for permission to apply for this grant,” interim superintendent Tim Foley said. “We have a district literacy team made up at every grade level plus preschool. That team went over the criteria of the grant and provided input.”
It’s all part of the WY BILT initiative, Wyoming Believes in Literacy Together.
That initiative has been set in motion to increase the percentages of educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement evidence-based literacy practices, have children entering kindergarten ready to read and have students reading proficiently by the end of grades 3 and 5.
Cody School District Literacy Coach Leanna Morton put the application for the grant together and submitted it to the state.
The district received $3 million to reach its goals over the next three years, and hopes to find a way to continue the initiative if it proves to be successful.
“We are working with 15 Pre-K providers who already have a relationship with our preschool liaison, Brooke Sieg,” Morton said. “We asked them if they wanted materials and want the hours of literacy training to help with the program.”
The response from the providers was a resounding ‘yes’.
They will be provided materials and intensive training that match district standards, and Sieg will make regular visits to see how the reading program is working.
“One of the things we’ve consistently heard from our preschool providers is they want professional development,” Foley said. “They want the training and this is a great opportunity for them.”
Even before entering kindergarten, youngsters will have experience with building their vocabulary, capacity to speak in complete sentences, understanding how to break words apart in their sounds and all of the basics of core language.
Once those skills are learned, teachers can build on them.
Educators will have the opportunity to identify those students struggling to learn how to read, and address those problems sooner and more effectively.
“We need early, targeted intervention with some students,” Morton said. “We want to make reading come easy. If something comes easy you want to do it. Reading should come easy.”
The grant lasts for three years and the hope is to continue it with professional development and external literacy coaches, which is part of the grant.
“The response has been phenomenal,” Foley said. “For secondary teachers there is just not a lot of literacy training for them, so they gobbled it up.”
The effects of Covid have had an impact on elementary students and caused some setbacks, particularly in reading, due to the difficulty of educators trying to teach the skill in an effective manner online.
The grant will provide that extra support to close that gap.
A stipend for teachers will be available for materials and professional development through the grant.
“The weird thing about this district is how many educators signed up for the program without the stipend,” Foley said. “So many teachers jumped on this even without the extra pay. That goes to show just how much teachers here are willing to sign up for this extra training.
The grant also includes free access to an online video platform called ReadyRosie which encourages family engagement and learning tools for early elementary aged children.
“I have seen the troubles with kids not being able to read as a longtime educator,” literacy program director and WY BILT manager Gay Wilson said. “There are so many kids whose needs haven’t been met. Now we have the science to help meet those needs.”
Wilson recently made the trek from Cheyenne to Cody and visited local preschools, day cares and elementary schools which will be most impacted by the grant.
Wilson hit 14 districts around the state spurred by an invitation from Morton to visit Cody.
“The transition from preschool and day care to elementary school is huge,” Wilson said. “Preschool teachers are getting trained how to teach kids how to read, that’s where you are going to see the gains.”
