A Cody man was arrested on Nov. 3 on five counts of public indecency after exposing his genitalia to four different females working at two different drive-thru coffee kiosks in Cody between Sept. 14 and Nov. 1 – with the most recent incident spurring the barista to throw hot water onto his genitals in the drive-thru.
Andrew C. Crawford, 34, who was also charged with failing to register as a sex offender, is currently being held at the Park County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
Crawford allegedly committed the first offense of public indecency Sept. 14.
Public indecency is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than six months, a fine of no more than $750 or both.
On Sept. 14 and Sept. 22, Crawford drove through the Rocky Mountain Mudd Coffee Kiosk on Yellowstone Avenue and ordered a coffee.
When the female barista went to hand Crawford the coffee, she noticed “the male had exposed his genitals by either removing his pants and underwear or had pulled them down,” the affidavit said.
The female barista told Cody Police officers that Crawford took the coffee without saying a word and proceeded to drive away.
The Cody Police Department then put the Yellowstone Avenue coffee kiosk under surveillance for several days, but did not observe Crawford coming through the drive-thru.
On Oct. 25, the owner of several coffee kiosks called CPD to tell them that Crawford had come back on at least two more occasions, but this time, he had visited the coffee kiosk in Bomgaars parking lot.
The barista working at the coffee kiosk was able to identify the license plate, which was registered to Crawford.
During the interaction with the barista on Oct. 25, Crawford was initially fully clothed while ordering his coffee, but when she returned to the window to give him the coffee, he had either “unzipped his pants or partially pulled them down,” the affidavit said.
“She could see that Crawford’s genitals were clearly exposed,” the affidavit said. “Crawford drove away without saying anything further.”
Once Cody Police Detective Scott Burlingame showed photos of Crawford to the barista, she said she was 85% certain the male she encountered was Crawford.
The barista working on Sept. 14 and Sept. 22 also, once shown the photos, said “that is 100% him,” the affidavit said.
On Nov. 2, the owner of the coffee kiosks contacted CPD to tell them Crawford had again visited the one on Yellowstone Avenue on Nov. 1 and exposed himself to another barista, with his pants unzipped but not pulled down.
After giving the barista a $5 tip, he drove away. The barista also identified Crawford through the photos Burlingame showed her, the affidavit said.
Crawford returned to the coffee kiosk on Yellowstone Avenue on the morning of Nov. 2 at 9 a.m.
The barista working that day identified Crawford’s pickup truck while it was in line and “mentally prepared for Crawford exposing himself,” the affidavit said.
As he drove up to the window, he was already exposing himself as he ordered his coffee, the affidavit said.
When the barista gave Crawford his order, “he had now fully exposed his genitalia and in her opinion, repositioned himself, so she would be unable to miss him exposing his genitalia.”
The barista proceeded to throw hot water onto Crawford’s exposed genitals.
“She yelled at him to get out of there and never come back,” the affidavit said. “She said Crawford drove away quickly.”
According to the affidavit, Crawford is currently on federal probation until 2042 for previous “activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography.”
Crawford’s federal probation officer, Eddie Lobatos, told Burlingame that Crawford had disclosed several prior incidents of exposing his genitals to Park County residents in Cody and Powell, including high school aged children, the affidavit said.
Crawford is currently waiting to be arraigned in Park County Circuit Court.
(1) comment
Too...much ... information...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.