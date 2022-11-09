A Cody man was arrested on Nov. 3 on five counts of public indecency after exposing his genitalia to four different females working at two different drive-thru coffee kiosks in Cody between Sept. 14 and Nov. 1 – with the most recent incident spurring the barista to throw hot water onto his genitals in the drive-thru.

(1) comment

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Too...much ... information...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.