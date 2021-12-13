As winter conditions come into place, the Shoshone National Forest plans to conduct burning operations of slash piles. These piles are the result of completed timber sales and fuel reduction work on Shoshone National Forest.
The piles that are being burned on the northern half of the Forest include piles located in the areas of the Sugarloaf Timber Sale and near K-Z Ranch on the Clarks Fork Ranger District. Additional piles are located near North Fork summer homes on the Wapiti Ranger District as well as along the Wood River from the Forest boundary to Kirwin on the Greybull Ranger District.
On the southern end of the Forest, burns in the Wind River Ranger District are located north of Falls Campground, near Pelham Lake road (FSR 540), Long Creek road (FSR 513), near Horse Creek Guard Station, in the Geyser Creek drainage, in the Warm Springs dispersed camping area, and approximately 1 mile southwest of the Warm Springs dispersed camping area. On the Washakie Ranger District, piles are located near the Louis Lake/Loop Road (FSR 300) junction with WYO 28 at South Pass, near recreation residences at Louis Lake, and near Fremont County Youth Camp. Also two community piles to be burnt are located near the Pass Creek Subdivision south of Lander and near the Union Pass Subdivision west of Dubois.
Smoke generated from the burning of these piles may be visible at times in locations near the burning operations as well as in the nearby communities of Crandall, Cody, Meeteetse, Lander and Dubois. The overall duration of the projects will be dependent upon weather conditions and may last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.
For more information about these projects, contact the Wind River Ranger District in Dubois at (307) 455-2466, the Washakie Ranger District in Lander at (307) 332-5460, or the North Zone at (307) 527-6921.
