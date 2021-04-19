MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – As of Friday select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park are now open to the public for the summer season, weather permitting. Visitors should expect modified operations that are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance.
Roads that will be open to the public by Friday include the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris), Norris to Canyon Village, the North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round).
The East Entrance outside Cody is scheduled to open 8 a.m. May 7.
The road between Canyon Junction and Tower-Roosevelt will be closed for the 2021 season.
Face masks are being required in all visitor facilities in Yellowstone National Park. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as hiking trails, overlooks and parking areas. This requirement is in support of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order, that mandates maskwearing on federal property and spaces.
Initially, some NPS and partner services will be limited and or modified, especially in the early spring. The Park works with partners to safely provide visitors services such as camping, lodging, dining, retail and activities, educational programs, fuel and automotive repair shops, and urgent care clinics. These services will be available through Yellowstone’s lodges, Delaware North general stores, Yellowstone Forever, Yellowstone Park Service Stations, Inc., Medcor at Yellowstone.
The Park and its partners will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed.
Yellowstone asks each visitor to recreate responsibly and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the Park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.
Weather conditions can change rapidly, especially in the spring. Many areas of the Park are still experiencing winter conditions. Visitors should understand the Park’s current conditions.
Spring road conditions can change quickly. Find updated road status on the Park website and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
Visitors can reduce wait times at Park entrances by buying a pass online ahead of time.
There will be no access to the Mount Washburn trails this summer. In lieu of Mount Washburn, consider hiking Bunsen Peak near Mammoth Hot Springs, Purple Mountain north of Madison Junction, or Avalanche Peak along the East Entrance Road when conditions allow.
Check locally, at nps.gov/yell or download Yellowstone’s App for current information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.