A third Park County facility for troubled teenagers is now dealing with legal issues, this time at the criminal level.
Jon Carter, owner of Heart Mountain New Beginnings in Powell, is facing charges in Park County Circuit Court on a misdemeanor charge for child endangerment after a boy in his care suffered severe frostbite last October.
Carter pleaded not guilty to the charge during a January hearing.
“Heart Mountain New Beginnings denies all the allegations regarding this incident and is working with DFS to ensure that the full truth is known and HMNB’s good name and reputation is preserved,” Carter’s attorney Colin Simpson said.
In late 2020, Trinity Teen Solutions and Triangle Cross Boys Ranch in Clark were sued in a civil class action case filed in federal court.
The Department of Family Services contacted the Park County Sheriff’s Office to report two juveniles had been admitted to Powell Valley Healthcare and were seen by Dr. Aaron Billin but no other details were made available.
In their investigation, they found a minor’s fingers on their right hand were swollen and dark red and purple in color due to frostbite. How that condition came about is up for dispute.
The minor had been assigned the task of shoveling snow on the morning of Oct. 22, with a 19 degree temperature and 35 mph winds recorded outside.
After spending about 45 minutes shoveling in the morning, Carter allegedly ordered the minor to shovel again that afternoon after being displeased with his earlier work.
Investigator Jedediah Ehlers reported that the minor attempted to speak to Carter about his fingers, but was instructed to talk to a teen mentor or “journal” about what their problem may be. A staff member was quoted saying they, “can’t be held responsible for boys that are outside while he is inside cooking and watching the boys (there).”
The minor said he attempted to speak with Carter about the frostbite but because he was a new patient at the facility, was told to report their problem to a teen mentor and “journal” about what their problem was.
Once talking to a mentor, that teen advised writing about the frostbite would be the best course of action.
Carter finally got a look at the fingers at 4:15 p.m. that day and determined it “was the worst frostbite he’s ever seen,” Ehlers’ report said. Still, they waited nearly three more hours to bring the minor to the emergency room.
Carter is scheduled for a March 23 pretrial conference and April 8 jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.