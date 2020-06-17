A public meeting on the Chief Joseph Slide repair project is 1 p.m. June 25 at the Chief Joseph RV Park parking lot.
The project starts late this month, starting with traffic control and detour construction. Drilling of the slide area is expected July 6 just east of the Overlook on top of Dead Indian on WYO 296. Traffic control will be handled with the use of portable traffic signals. Traffic delays are expected.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Cody Beers said people will practice social distancing as much as possible and officials will share the plans for the slide repair project on top of Dead Indian.
Everything on the project, with the exception of the chip seal, is scheduled to be completed in 2020.
