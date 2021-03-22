There will once again be a chance for people to weigh in on hunting seasons and general issues before regulations are finalized.
The Cody office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a question-and-answer session to visit with those interested in proposed 2021 hunting seasons and general regulation changes at 6 p.m. March 26. This session will be held virtually over Zoom. No in-person meetings will be held.
In the past, these meetings have led to discussions on the percentage of tags available to residents versus nonresidents for a variety of species, and whether certain technologies should be allowed as part of Fair Chase.
No formal presentation is planned for this Q&A session, said Cody office spokesperson Tara Hodges.
“It’s simply an opportunity to ask questions of our biologists about season proposals,” she said.
Recorded presentations detailing the proposed changes will be available on the G&F website no later than March 25.
Those who participate are asked to review the recorded presentations for the hunt areas and species they’re interested in and come ready with questions before joining the virtual question and answer session.
This will be an opportunity to ask questions related to 2021 hunting season proposals and visit with regional G&F personnel via Zoom. Attendees will be invited to ask questions via the chat function.
To visit with wardens or biologists prior to this date about seasons call (307) 527-7125. A recording of this Q&A session will be available online for those who can not attend.
Comments made at this session will not be presented to the commission. Instead, all comments need to be submitted and received online or by mail by 5 p.m. April 2. General regulations can be read and comment submissions can be made online at wgfd.wyo.gov/.
