Cody Regional Health will not be holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing on this week because of the severe cold temperatures expected.
CRH hosts twice-weekly testing on Tuesday and Thursdays at the Cody Rodeo Stampede Grounds from a makeshift constructed shelter.
“Our team is having a difficult time keeping our materials from freezing up in our testing hut due to the severe cold," said Keith Ungrund, CRH Chief Clinical Officer. "We are hoping things will warm back up and we can continue our drive-thru testing next week, but we are dependent on the weather."
Patients needing to see a healthcare provider can do so during CRH’s Walk-in Respiratory Clinic at the Cathcart Health Center, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Call 307.578.2903 to schedule an appointment with a provider.
People may also request a free Vault testing kit through the Wyoming Department of Health website.
Walk-in Clinic hours for non-respiratory patients are still Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 5:30 pm and Sunday 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
For further questions about COVID-19 drive through testing please visit
