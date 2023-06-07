The city of Cody will bring in a third party to review its investigation and findings regarding Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson’s conduct during an arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile in January.

(1) comment

Nance Woods

Transparency? Sorry, Barry, you and the City of been everything but transparent. If Stinson is the type of Officer you want to represent Cody, then by all means drop it and put him back on the street. But, He's already been tried in the court of public opinion and nobody wants Stinson around

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.