Park County is asking local charitable organizations to apply for more than $600,000 in CARES Act funding.
The deadline for the Community Charitable Relief Program is Tuesday. Statewide, around $12.1 million is available to be disbursed.
Park County Commissioner Chairman Joe Tilden said it was not known until Monday that this deadline was set.
“We’re really under the gun,” Tilden said.
Originally, the deadline was expected to be March 1 as President Donald Trump was expected to immediately sign the most recently passed $900 billion legislative stimulus package.
However with his delay and push for Congress to increase stimulus payments to every American from $600 to $2,000, the deadline now has to come before the end of the year.
According to the governor’s office, all decisions on funding will be made at the local level, with county commissioners and tribal governments placed in charge of distributing the funds to local entities in order to have the most impact.
“No one can say this has been an easy year. There are so many needs that have been highlighted by the challenge of this virus and all that accompanied it,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a press release.
To apply for funding, visit parkcounty.us/.
All charitable organizations that are tax-exempt under either 501(c)(3) or Section 501(c)(19) of the Internal Revenue Code, are encouraged to apply.
These funds are determined by the governor’s office using population as a primary allocation metric which have been awarded to each county. The funds will be distributed by completing a Community Charitable Relief Program Grantee Certification form, which can be emailed or picked up at the Park County commissioners’ office at the courthouse, 1002 Sheridan Ave.
Applications may be requested electronically at skohn@parkcounty.us, at (307) 527-8510, or in paper form at the county commissioners’ office. Deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Dec. 29.
(1) comment
Once again the Elks and the Eagles are left out because they are 501c(8). Non profits with a different IRS code.
