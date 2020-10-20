The Wyoming Department of Health reported Park County's third death due to the COVID-19 virus earlier this month.
Park County Public Health Nurse Bill Crampton reported the man was resident of Cody.
Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County public health officer, said the deceased individual was a middle-aged man with no known preexisting health conditions recognized as putting patients at a higher risk of serious illness. Billin said the man was not hospitalized.
Along with recent deaths in Fremont, Johnson and Albany counties, Wyoming now has 61 COVID-19 fatalities.
Park County now has 150 active cases and 16 cases confirmed within the last 24 hours. There have been two recoveries in the last day as well.
The Cody School District announced on Monday it has also seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff and students. There are 43 students and nine teachers are out due to positive tests or recommendations to quarantine.
Of the student cases, 15 are at the high school, 11 at the middle school, and 26 at the elementary level. From these totals, there are three teachers with cases at each school level.
Billin is only recommending that individuals be tested if they have had a significant exposure to an infected individual - but first wait 72 hours if you are not symptomatic - or if individuals are at high risk due to age or underlying medical conditions.
People who complete a 14-day quarantine do not need a negative test to be released.
New cases statewide have grown steadily since mid-September. There are currently 2,141 active lab-confirmed cases in Wyoming and have been 8,070 since the pandemic began.
The state is also offering free, at-home testing through Vault Health. Vault sends a saliva-based test to your home and test results are processed within 48 hours of the company receiving the test back in the mail. The Wyoming Department of Health will be notified of all positive cases.
Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or other more serious symptoms should go to the closest ER or call 911.
For further questions about COVID-19 testing call (307) 578-2000, visit codyregionalhealth.org or CDC.gov.
