Incumbents did well in Park County races, with all of those running making it through to the general election after Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Assessor Pat Meyer and treasurer Barb Poley advanced without a primary opponent. Darrell Steward also advanced to the general election without a primary challenger in his quest to be the next sheriff, replacing his brother, Scott Steward, who was the top vote-getter in the county commissioners’ race.
County attorney
Bryan Skoric held off his first-ever opponent during his time as county attorney Tuesday night, defeating challenger and former deputy Leda Pojman 6,960-3,991.
Skoric has served 19 years as the county’s top attorney.
Pojman served as Skoric’s deputy from 2017-2019, when she left to work in private practice.
Skoric was not immediately available for comment.
County clerk
Colleen Renner defeated challenger Tim Lasseter 6,696-3,892 to win the Republican primary for her county clerk spot.
She heard the news as she rushed around to help with the election Tuesday night at the county courthouse.
“I hope they’re proud of the work I do, and I appreciate the support of all of them,” Renner said of the voters. “I’m thankful that I won.”
In 2018, she challenged and defeated incumbent Jerri Torczon in 2014 in the primary.
Challenger Tim Lasseter is no stranger to contested races, having competed in the last two Cody School Board elections.
Clerk of district court
A familiar face will still be around the district court office, as first deputy Deb Carroll came out on top in a three-way race for clerk of district court.
“It feels great,” Carroll said. “From here we just continue on with the professional and friendly way we run our office.”
Carroll unofficially finished with 3,774 votes with fellow candidates Logan Christie and Robin “Yager” Martin running a tight race for second.
Christie finished with 2,879 votes, while Martin tallied 2,750.
“All of my coworkers have been great in supporting me and coming up with all of the great campaign ideas,” Carroll said. “They were all just so supportive of me, and it was so great.”
County coroner
Cody Gortmaker, funeral director at Ballard Funeral Home, won the county coroner race with 4,723 votes.
“Thank you to the community of Park County who have entrusted me with this position against the other strong candidates,” Gortmaker said. “The voters have spoken and now we can move forward. I will do the job to the best of my ability.”
He also thanked his wife, family and friends who supported him during the election.
Deputy coroner Emily Denney finished second with 3,241 votes, while Zach Thompson of Thompson Funeral Home in Powell took third with 2,056. Eric “Yodi” Crumb received 366 votes.
(1) comment
Well, Leda sure spent some$$$ trying to buy the County Attorney position....hopefully she can deduct it from her taxes. Mr. Skoric need not celebrate just yet as word on the street says a pretty powerful Independent candidate is going to step in the ring....
