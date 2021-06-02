A Cody man is facing up to 50 years in prison for first degree sexual assault.
Saturnino Rodriguez, 21, was arrested on Yellowstone Avenue after being accused of attempting to rape a woman, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said.
Rodriguez was initially only charged with burglary when arrested on March 11 but Hatfield said this was more of a formality, as Cody Police was still determining what level of sexual assault to charge Rodriguez with.
Despite there being no minors involved in the case, all other details still have been sealed as confidential so that the victim’s identification is not disclosed. It was bound over to Park County district court on March 17.
Hatfield said Rodriguez has admitted to the allegations and said he claimed to be intoxicated at the time of the crime.
Rodriguez is being held with $75,000 cash only bond in the Park County Detention Center.
Hatfield said Rodriguez’s attorney, Sarah Miles, has filed for a mental competency evaluation for her client. He said Rodriguez has a low IQ and said Rodriguez admitted to committing a rape when he was 15-years old that wasn’t investigated or prosecuted
Rodriguez is scheduled for a June 25 arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.