Delta Airlines could return to Yellowstone Regional Airport as United Airlines plans to reduce service in the summer of 2023.
During a Feb. 8 airport board meeting, airport director Aaron Buck said he had been in conversation with SkyWest Airlines — a regional airline that partners with Delta to provide flights to YRA and other similarly sized airports — about resuming flights.
Buck said the conversations had given him hope that Delta could return — albeit on a smaller scale than before — this summer.
“SkyWest’s response was they are still very interested in Cody and want to be here, but the lack of pilots is as frustrating for them as it is for us,” Buck said. “Their solution for that is they’ve asked for a charter service license so they can operate under charter rules but still fly under the Delta flag.”
Buck previously explained to the airport board that the new charter rules would allow Delta to fly smaller planes and hire pilots with fewer hours of experience.
SkyWest will know whether their charter service has been approved by the middle of February, Buck said. If the service is approved, SkyWest/Delta has committed to flying 30-seat planes to and from Cody four days a week throughout the summer, he said.
“We’ll soon know what that looks like,” Buck said. “We have yet to see a price, but that’s their current plan for return to the regional markets.”
In Cody, Delta ran flights one to two times daily from early May to early October in 2021 and made up between 18% and 36% of the airport’s total flights, according to previous Enterprise reporting. In 2021, Delta Connection accounted for 5,363 enplanements.
Delta announced it would not be returning to YRA in late 2021. The airline informed Buck that not enough business clientele traveled to YRA, and business clientele provided Delta a better margin of profit than the leisure market. In addition, Delta, like many airlines, continues to face pilot shortages, Buck had told the Park County Travel Council in December 2022.
During the Feb. 8 meeting, Buck also gave an update on United Airlines’ plans for the summer, which currently include fewer flights than were offered in previous years, he said.
“They are looking at three flights a day this summer, which will begin June 21,” Buck said. “That’s significantly later than when we had three flights last year. So that was not great news, but it’s better than two flights a day.”
The three flights will be offered from June 21 through the end of August, Buck said. In 2022, United offered three flights a day from late May through the end of September. In May and June 2022, the company actually offered four flights a day due to the temporary closure of the Jackson Hole Airport, he said.
Buck said United’s three flights a day could start sooner than June 21 if the two flights sell out consistently.
With United offering fewer flights and Delta likely flying smaller planes in the summer of 2023, Buck said he is looking into additional partnerships that could bring more air service to Cody.
In March, Buck will be attending the Routes Americas conference in Chicago, where he will have a chance to sit down with officials from eight airlines of his choice. He said he plans to use the opportunity to talk with existing providers, but also learn about other opportunities.
“One I might be interested in is JSX Airlines, which is a charter service,” Buck said. “That would provide some additional enplanements to Salt Lake City we could work with. It’s an out-of-the-box-thinking idea I would like to pursue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.