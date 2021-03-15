More than three months after it went into effect, the statewide mask mandate is coming to an end. Wyoming joins 16 other states, including Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas and Nebraska, in dropping the requirement for face coverings while in public.
“With fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths at this point, our overall situation related to the pandemic is encouraging,” said state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in a release, “but COVID-19 has not yet gone away, so we need to act with caution and personal responsibility for a while longer to ensure progress in the right direction while our vaccination efforts continue.”
More than 20% of the Wyoming population has received at least one vaccine dose. In Park County, the rate is substantially higher, with roughly 38% of residents receiving at least one dose.
The county may be even further along in its vaccination process than that number suggests. Park County Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton said in an email he expected about a third of the county to forego vaccination.
“That leaves [roughly] 20,000 or so,” he wrote. “[We’re] halfway there.”
The repeal of the mask mandate isn’t the only restriction to go with the latest round of rescinded health orders. Gyms, bars, restaurants and theaters will be able to operate without restriction. Limits on personal and outdoor gatherings are also being removed, and indoor events of more than 500 people can be held if the venue is at 50% capacity or less and/or with certain face mask rules.
As of Monday morning, there were six active COVID-19 cases in Park County. There have been 2,475 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,438 have recovered.
