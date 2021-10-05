A 20-year old Washington woman suffered significant thermal burns between her shoulders and feet on Monday afternoon after she chased her dog into a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park.
When the woman and her father exited their vehicle to look around, their dog jumped out of the car and into Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River. The woman entered the thermal hot spring to retrieve the dog. Then, her father pulled her out of the scalding hot feature.
The father then drove the party to West Yellowstone, Mont. for initial care. From there, his daughter was then transported to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
The condition of the dog is unknown at this time and the father said he would take it to a veterinarian.
This is the second significant thermal injury to take place at Yellowstone in the last month. On Sept. 16, a 19-year-old woman suffered second and third-degree burns to 5% of her body. There have been four other serious thermal burns at Yellowstone since 2016, with a man dying that year after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin.
The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water exists just below the surface. Everyone must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features. Pets must be physically controlled at all times in the Park and must be in a car, crate or on a leash no more than 6 feet long. They are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, or in thermal areas.
