Cooler temps and changing seasons are reminding people the upcoming ski season is not far away. The staff at Sleeping Giant Ski Area has been hard at work preparing the mountain for when the snow starts falling.
Although owner Nick Piazza had earlier said the mountain would forgo the summer zipline season in order to focus on construction efforts, it was organization and cleaning that ended up taking a primary focus.
Crews have nearly completed a deep cleaning and reorganization of the lodge, inventorying and upgrading the rental fleet and equipment, and performing a major clean out of the shop area. In all, Piazza said almost four tons of scrap and other relics were hauled off the mountain.
They also inventoried, organized and digitized all of the mountain’s operational and regulatory documents and licenses, organized and structured accounting and office systems to work more efficiently. He said the mountain’s office and accounting work will take place in downtown Cody moving forward.
Piazza said he is planning to invest $150,000 in snowmaking equipment in the future. Sleeping Giant plans to upgrade its current fan gun, add another new one this season, and upgrade the nozzles to the current wand system to improve efficiency. The mountain will work with snowmaking company Techno Alpin to improve its snowmaking platform and ability to add more modern fan guns.
Piazza has budgeted $70,000 on a complete overhaul of the Big Horn lift, $50,000 to expand electricity, fiber optics and lighting, and another $50,000 for general repairs and painting.
The mountain will also spend $30,000 on rental fleet improvements including 10 more snow bikes.
Plans are also in the works for more tubing runs, expanded trail clearing starting in September, vehicle repairs, and other structural improvements.
Cody businessman John McCue will be joining the mountain’s management team, taking over all financial planning and hiring decisions, direct oversight of outdoor operations and mechanical and maintenance issues. Although he has no prior experience in ski area operations, McCue does run a handful of businesses in Cody.
“We are extremely excited to add John’s years of experience and no-nonsense, result-oriented approach to our team,” Piazza said. “We believe his involvement will greatly improve our quality control.”
Sleeping Giant plans to start hiring for the upcoming winter in a few weeks. The mountain is planning to hire six full-time year-round salaried positions with benefits such as professional development training, one month paid vacation, and a 401K matching program.
“Our goal is to raise the level of professionalism and responsibility on the mountain to make Sleeping Giant the best it can be,” Piazza said.
Season pass sales will begin by the end of September and Piazza said proceeds will go directly towards getting the mountain open and snowmaking efforts. Around that time the mountain will also announce its 21/22 corporate programs and advertising opportunities.
